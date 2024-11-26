Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Holdings Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.52% of Valvoline worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 187.6% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,194,000 after buying an additional 1,226,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,232,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,560,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.