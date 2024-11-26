Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.45 and last traded at $76.22, with a volume of 364692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $4,437,832.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 88,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,095 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Unum Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

