Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRQ) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.98 and last traded at C$42.99. 1,027,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 516,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.01.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

