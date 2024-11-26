Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 612 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter worth $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 451.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after buying an additional 909,558 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,559,000 after buying an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Onsemi by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after buying an additional 665,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,743,000 after acquiring an additional 574,900 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

