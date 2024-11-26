Truvestments Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

