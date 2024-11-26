Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 143 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. This represents a 51.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
FN stock opened at $228.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average of $237.99. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.30 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.95.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.