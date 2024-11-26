TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Director Buys $22,750.00 in Stock

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) Director Mats Wahlstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,727 shares in the company, valued at $71,557.85. This trade represents a 46.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mats Wahlstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mats Wahlstrom bought 2,040 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $8,486.40.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TLSI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.23. 65,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,543. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.49. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $92,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriSalus Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

