TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1 %

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,261.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,357.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,317.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $949.99 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.