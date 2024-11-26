Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.97 ($0.09).

Trakm8 Trading Down 13.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Trakm8 Company Profile

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

