The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,027 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.49 and a 12 month high of $214.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

