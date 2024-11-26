The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54), with a volume of 351326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

About The Pebble Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £73.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.88.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

