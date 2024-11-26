The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54), with a volume of 351326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEBB
The Pebble Group Stock Performance
About The Pebble Group
The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Pebble Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.