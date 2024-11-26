The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 654,404 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.47% of Sun Life Financial worth $537,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,480,000 after acquiring an additional 252,671 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

