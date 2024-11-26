The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $168.08. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

