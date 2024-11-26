Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

VIV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 564,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,242. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $85,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

