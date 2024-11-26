TD Cowen Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $34.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.46.

SNDR opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

