Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.