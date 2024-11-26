Swedbank AB Sells 727 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $29,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,311. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.82%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.