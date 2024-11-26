Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $181.56 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.55.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.