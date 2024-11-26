Swedbank AB Has $39.11 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

