Swedbank AB Has $33.57 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Humana worth $33,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $304.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.51. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $527.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

