Swedbank AB Has $25.22 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.55% of Verra Mobility worth $25,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

