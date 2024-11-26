Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Unilever by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 18.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

