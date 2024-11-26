Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 3,317 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.3 %

KMI stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

