Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,209,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after buying an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $99.91.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

