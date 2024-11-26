Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after buying an additional 1,304,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 223,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,434,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,813,000 after purchasing an additional 166,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $152.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

