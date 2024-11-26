Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BK opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $81.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

