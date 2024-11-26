StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BTX stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
