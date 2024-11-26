StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 36,692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

