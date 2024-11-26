StockNews.com Downgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Hold

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.03. 46,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $190.42 and a one year high of $263.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

