StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

