StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
FENG opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.78.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
