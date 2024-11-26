StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Up 2.5 %
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.23. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
