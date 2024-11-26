Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,767.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 794,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $180,656.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,432.11. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,098. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $56.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

