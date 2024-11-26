Sleepless AI (AI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.89 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $68.60 million and $47.89 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,407.27 or 0.99616588 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,312.74 or 0.99514678 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 239,375,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.58849575 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $46,620,553.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

