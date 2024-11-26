Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 32 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.