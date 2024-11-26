Scout24 (ETR:G24) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €85.60 ($90.11) and last traded at €85.15 ($89.63), with a volume of 946815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €85.50 ($90.00).

Scout24 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.87.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

