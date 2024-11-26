Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $179,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.13.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $298.84 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.32. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,115 shares in the company, valued at $23,327,482.45. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,746 shares of company stock worth $8,560,594 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

