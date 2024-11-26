Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIOGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 202,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 273,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 24.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rio2 (CVE:RIOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

