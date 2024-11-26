Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 27,424 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $160,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,898 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,532,000 after buying an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,591,000 after buying an additional 831,975 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $255.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

