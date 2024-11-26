ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 10,197,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,873,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 697,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 114,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 86,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

