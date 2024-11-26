Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

