Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $455.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.16 and a 200-day moving average of $453.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

