Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Get Primerica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $303.40 on Friday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $305.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. Primerica’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Primerica by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.