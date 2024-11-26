Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
