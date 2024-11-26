Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 293.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,211 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -346.07 and a beta of 2.19. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

