Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,845 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vipshop by 143.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.