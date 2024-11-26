Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,526 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,097.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,644 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,536 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,271.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,449,000 after acquiring an additional 965,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,035,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,333,000 after acquiring an additional 391,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

