Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.