Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SAN opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.