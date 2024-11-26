Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 975,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,099,000 after acquiring an additional 328,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,865,000 after acquiring an additional 241,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,045.58. The trade was a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.76 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.