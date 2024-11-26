Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,464,000. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

